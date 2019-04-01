Art notes: small, grand ‘Talent’

Posted on April 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The nonprofit artist cooperative Arts Guild of Sonoma has been dedicated to its mission to educate children in the arts throughout its 41-year history, working closely with schools in the area and providing gallery wall space for the annual “Small but Grand” exhibition, made possible by a grant from Sonoma Plein Air. 100 canvases were provided to art teachers Cheryl Coldiron and Renate Kuprian; along with their expert guidance, students created one piece of art to be exhibited at Arts Guild from April 4 through April 29. The opening reception on April 4 from 5:30 to 7:30pm is a popular event for local families. Details on www.artsguildofsonoma.org

The Guild is also Stop #2 of the Sonoma Art Walk on April 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. In collaboration with Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, the Art Walk has generated a buzz in Sonoma and beyond, bringing residents and visitors together for a fun-filled evening stroll around the Plaza to experience the wide range of music and art displayed in stores and galleries.

Stop #1 of Sonoma Art Walk is Sonoma Plein Air’s one-evening exhibition, Second Annual Valley of Talent on Thursday April 4 from 5:00 to 8:00pm in the halls of Sonoma Community Center, showcasing the art of fifty local artists, juried by Aaron Anderson, Gail Duffley, Ellen Hoover, and Andy Mitchell. The artists share their works while simultaneously aiding Sonoma Plein Air’s generous support of art in schools, to date totaling more than $1.3 million.

Concurrently, the Community Center’s wildly popular “Trashion Fashion Show” takes place April 4-12, along with the “Barbie Reclaimed and Reinvented” display on April 4 from 5:00 to 7:30pm; internationally well-known sculptor Lisa Reinertson conducts her Figure Sculpting Workshop April 6 and 7. Many more classes in all mediums are scheduled – www.sonomacommunitycenter.org

— Jackie Lee