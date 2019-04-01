Barn Talk: Laying down the ‘New Rules’

Posted on April 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Adapt or get left behind. That’s the message from two military veterans, both Sonoma Valley High alumni, who will explore “New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World” on April 4 at Cornerstone Sonoma.

Jeff Martindale, class of ’81, and Bill Angeloni, class of ’83, appear as part of the Barn Talk series hosted by the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation.

Martindale’s military career includes service as a combat commander in the Gulf War and multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he commanded more than 4,000 U.S. troops. A holder of two masters degrees, Martindale is now a partner at McChrystal Group, which guides organizations in formulating strategy, communication, and leadership.

Angeloni studied aerospace and engineering at the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1987, and earned an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School. A management consultant to the aerospace industry, he co-founded Tenzing, a firm now in its 17th year serving clients around the world in performance improvement.

Barn Talks begin at 6:30 p.m. with a non-hosted wine and beer reception followed by the conversation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $35; wine and beer are $5 each; students are free. Seating is limited. SVGreatSchools.org.