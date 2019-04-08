A whole new world

Posted on April 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This year’s musical production at Adele Harrison Middle School is the classic Disney adaptation of Aladdin. The show will be presented to the public on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. A five donation is requested. Over 60 students will participate in this song and dance extravaganza. Featuring Sam Mishra as Aladdin, Reina Gibbs as Jasmine and Mario Alioto as the Genie. Choreography by Amee Alioto and direction by Amee Alioto and Ellen Gruenhagen. In this story, we follow two strangers who experience completely different sides of the fabled city of Agrabah. We have Jasmine, the darling princess, who has lived her entire life behind palace walls and longs for freedom, and Aladdin the daring thief, who knows nothing more than the streets of Agrabah. But somehow their paths cross and they manage to experience something of a whole new world. The story is filled with sword fights, royal issues and magical lamps that will be sure to impress and excite. Come and be amazed.

— Amara Collins, 7th Grader