Tomato lovers — contain yourselves!

Posted on April 9, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Tomatomania, coming to Cornerstone for a two-day seedling extravaganza, is the world’s largest traveling starter tomato sale, offering more than 200 varieties of heirloom and hybrid tomatoes.

Tomato guru and gardening expert Scott Daigre offers mini-classes on getting bigger and better crops, the best varieties for Sonoma Valley, and cooking and prep tips. April 13-14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 23570 Arnold Dr. Tomatomania.com.