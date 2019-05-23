Don’t ignore aging issues

Posted on May 23, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What a brilliant and poignant article Mr. Maddox has written (Is Aging in Anyone’s Sight?). Aging issues facing more than a quarter of our population get virtually no financial support (1% of Sonoma Valley charitable donations, as Maddox pointed out), local media coverage is paltry, and existing resources are skeletal at best.

Thank you for bringing these issues to light. Now that you have identified the elephant in the room, we need people to step up and bring into being some of the thoughtful suggestions Maddox has offered. Where is the next Kathy Witkowicki?

Skye Haldberg, Sonoma Valley