Author Gil Duran to Speak About Silicon Valley Fascism December 12

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 at 2:00 pm

LIVE in Sonoma!

Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma

Tickets: $25 for Event only

$60 for Event & Reception – Click Here

This program will sell out and suggest early ticket purchases.

GIL DURAN

The Nerd Reich – Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy.

Gil Duran’s NY Times bestseller, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, is an urgent accounting of the techno-authoritarian movement from its early days in San Francisco politics and Silicon Valley to its current moment on the international stage. Duran explores the manic and dystopian ambition of the technocrats at its center – but, more important, he offers a roadmap to resistance, which has more promise after the Blue Wave. His information is shocking, but we must understand it if we hope to prevent the Nerd Reichians’ dark fantasies from taking over our governments and our planet.

From The Guardian:

“Duran, a journalist and former political advisor, lays out the narrative in exacting detail, outlining the connections between these men (and it is all men) and the origins of their often deeply weird beliefs, many of which view everyone outside their circle or opposed to their agenda as expendable.”

Born in Tulare, CA, Duran is the grandson of Mexican immigrant farmworkers. He got his first taste of work in the fields, but took an interest in journalism after winning the local newspaper’s “My Mom is the Best” contest in the fifth grade. He graduated from DePauw University in 1988 and started his journalism career at the San Jose Mercury News. As the newspaper industry hit turbulence, he pivoted to politics and spent ten years as a advisor to politicians, including Jerry Brown, Dianne Feinstein, and Kamala Harris. In 2018, he returned to journalism as California opinion editor of the Sacramento Bee, and later became editorial page editor of the San Francisco Examiner. Now an independent journalist, he publishes two newsletters: The Nerd Reich, focused on tech politics, and FrameLab, focused on political language.

Gil Duran will sign books after the program.

Praxis Peace Institute: www.praxispeace.org

To Register: Click Here