Police Advisory: Young at-risk man missing in Sonoma

Posted on March 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

From the Sonoma Police Department:

Missing Disabled/At Risk: Alvin Colin, 22 years, hispanic male, 5-09, 115 lbs, ball cap, black jacket, Black pants.

On 03/16/2017, at approximately 11 a.m., Alvin Colin, was in the area of B of A in Sonoma (Napa Street at First Street West) and may be on foot in the area.

He is 22 years old but has the mental capacity of a 5 year old, and otherwise presents normal.

He has seizures and takes numerous medications, which he does not have with him. Colin may possibly trying to walk home to Glen Ellen, but has no way to know how to get home. He has tried to walk home numerous times in the past while in stores in Sonoma and Santa Rosa with his family.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, with an orange t-shirt underneath, black pants, and a “Power Rangers” baseball cap.

If you have seen Colin, please contact the Sonoma Police Department at (707) 996-3602