Art night for teens

Posted on March 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s Friday night – how about some art with your pizza? On April 6, teenagers are invited to another Teen Art Lounge, a place to hang out with friends while indulging their creative side.

Attendance is free, and art materials and a creative theme are provided, along with the pizza. 7 to 10 p.m. Free but registration is required. Artescapesonoma.com or 707.938.5551. Art Escape, 17474 Sonoma Highway in Boyes Hot Springs.