Earth Care Festival free this weekend

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The third annual Earth Care Festival celebrates Earth Day on Sunday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of First Congregational Church / Congregation Shir Shalom located at 252 W. Spain Street in Sonoma.

Organized by the FCC Earth Care Committee, the event promises something for everyone, young and old, music lovers, foodies and friends of the earth. Admission is free.

Kicking off the event at 11:30 will be a welcome from the Reverend Curran Reichert, pastor of FCC, immediately followed by a performance from the Sonoma County Taiko Drummers. A delicious and nutritious Farm-to-Fork luncheon in Burlingame Hall will be ready to serve at 11:45 provided by Nancy Ladd, owner of Nana’s All-Natural Handcrafted Foods ($7 for adults and $5 for children).

Other musical acts performing throughout the afternoon include the Threshold Singers, a local singing group which provides uplifting songs for those approaching death, the Drum Beats (a guitar and drumming group) and guitarist/singer Carl Sherill.

Several local organizations will be on hand with information and interactive displays: Praxis Peace, Sonoma Ecology Center, The Sonoma County Land Trust, End World Hunger, Sonoma Overlook Trail, as well as Sonoma Valley Climate Coalition, Transition Sonoma Valley, the Napa/Sonoma Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Earth Care Advocates, among others.

New this year will be a display by the Sonoma Valley Worm Farm and the Monarch Butterfly project along with representatives from Trinity Burnham Beach Clean-up and a representative from the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory.

The children’s interactive art table, a popular attraction last year, returns to provide stimulating and educational activities for children of all ages. Biking to the event is encouraged, andthe Mobile Bike Station from Teen Services Sonoma for routine bicycle maintenance and parking.

The ecumenical Earth Care Committee of FCC, with its strong advocacy work and local witness on behalf of the environment, invites other participants who wish to set up a display in support of a healthy planet to please contact Elizabeth Griego at [email protected] by April 19.

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 190 countries each year.