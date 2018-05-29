School district names new HR director

Posted on May 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District has appointed Jonathan Ferrer as the Director of Human Resources, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

Ferrer is currently Principal at Westlake Middle School for the Oakland Unified School District. He has been with the Oakland Unified School District since 2014 and has been a secondary site administrator for over 10 years, as both Principal or Assistant Principal at the High School and Middle School levels. Mr. Ferrer started his career in education focusing on reading intervention and school counseling.

Mr. Ferrer is excited to be part of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District and is looking forward to supporting the improvement of student outcomes and leading the district’s human resource work for many years to come, said Associate Superintendent Bruce Abbott.

In 2012, Ferrer received his Personnel Academy certification from the Association of California School Administrators and has been leading human resource & personnel work since within his school sites. Mr. Ferrer earned his administrative credential from California State University, East Bay and his Master of Arts in Education/Counseling & Student Personnel from San Jose State University. Mr. Ferrer also holds a pupil personnel services credential from San Jose State University and an undergraduate degree from California State University, Hayward.

According to a district statement, Ferrer, as an immigrant to this country, attributes hard work, dedication, positive relationships and communication as the foundation of making organizations successful. He received numerous positive feedback through an extensive reference process. Most recently, Ferrer’s supervisor noted, “…making sure every employee is treated fairly and all of their concerns are dealt with in a timely manner.” His peers and co-workers readily describe Ferrer as someone who is highly intelligent, experienced, cultural competence/tri-lingual (Tagalog, Spanish, English), caring, empathetic, and he is a people-person.

