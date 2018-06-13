Rehab project for Sonoma’s Overlook Trail

Posted on June 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s Overlook Trail is getting a makeover, and the 14-week project kicks off with a celebration on Wednesday, June 29 at 1 p.m.

The event, at the trailhead on First Street West just outside the gates to the Sonoma Mountain Cemetery, will include an overview and history of the project, groundbreaking ceremony and light refreshments.

The trail will be closed to the public until mid-September.

The project will be undertaken by a crew of 12 young adults and two experienced trail-building supervisors with the American Conservation Experience. Planned improvements include: new stone steps at the badly eroded main trailhead; a 795-foot reroute on the Lower Trail; rebuilding of climbing turns and junctions; and short runs of steps at key locations.

The restoration project has been led by a local volunteer group, the Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards, with support from the City of Sonoma, Sonoma Ecology Center and the American Conservation Experience Trail Crew.

For more information and updates, visit sonomacity.org/sonoma-overlook-trail-improvement-project.