Breaking Brahms

Posted on July 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sunday, July 29 at the Valley of the Moon Music Festival begins at 11 a.m. with a ‘Viennese Coffee House’ concert, followed at 2:30 p.m. by the discussion ‘Paradoxes of Progress,’ with Harvard music professor Kate van Orden.

The finale, at 4:30 p.m. is the themed concert, ‘Brahms the Progressive,’ with pieces by Schubert, Schoenberg and Brahms. $25-$45. Hanna Center Auditorium, 17000 Arnold Dr. Valleyofthemoonmuiscfestival.com