Empowering the female heart

Posted on February 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friday, March 1: Cardiologist Sheryl Garrett, MD, shares new findings in the cardiovascular field and spotlights important prevention practices for women. With Q and A session, and yoga instructor Kristine Marchus.

The event is part of the monthly Let’s Talk About Women’s Health series sponsored by Sonoma Valley Hospital. 6 to 7:30 p.m. $10 at the door. Ramekin’s, 450 W, Spain St., Sonoma. RSVP at 707.935.5257 or [email protected].