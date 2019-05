In plane sight

Posted on May 14, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Skypark Airport’s annual Family Fun Day on May 18 is an open house of vintage planes and antique cars parked along the runway.

Activities include a paper airplane build-and-fly contest, hayrides, ham radio station, skydiving bingo, radio-controlled model planes, bounce house and more, plus complimentary hot dogs, burgers and ice cream.

Saturday, May 18. Free. Sonoma Skypark, 21870 Eighth St. E.

