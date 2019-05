Foot-stomping tunes at free Library show

Posted on May 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Crane Creek Ramblers, an old-time string band complete with fiddle and banjo, plays a free concert on Saturday, May 18 at Sonoma Valley Library

The 2 p.m. show features fiddler Rebecca Richman; banjo player and vocals with Heath Curdts; and Carlo Calabi on guitar and vocals.

The band performs traditional music of Appalachia, featuring haunting harmonies and foot-stomping tunes.

The event is free and open to all. The library is located at 755 West Napa Street in Sonoma.