PG&E to blame for Camp Fire, state finds

Posted on May 15, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The official investigation of The Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, has determined that the blaze was caused by PG&E electric lines.

The findings of Cal Fire’s “very meticulous and thorough investigation” were announced today. The matter has been referred to the local district attorney for possible legal action against the utility.

The Camp Fire in Butte County, which started the morning of November 8, 2018,burned a total of 153,336 acres, destroying 18,804 structures and resulting in 85 civilian fatalities and several firefighter injuries.

Agency investigators were immediately dispatched to the Camp Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The report states that the fire started in the early morning hours near the community of Pulga in Butte County: “Cal Fire has determined that the Camp Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity.”

Spreading rapidly in dry, windy conditions, it barreled into Pulga to the east and west into Concow, Paradise, Magalia and the outskirts of east Chico.

The investigation identified a second ignition sight near the intersection of Concow Road and Rim Road. This second fire was caused by “vegetation into electrical distribution lines owned and operated by PG&E,” today’s report said. This fire was consumed by the original fire which had started earlier near Pulga.

The Camp Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.