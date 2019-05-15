Sonoma’s Prestwood School has new principal

Posted on May 15, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District today announced the appointment of Ms. Catherine Larkin as Principal of Prestwood Elementary School for the 2019/2020 school year.

Ms. Larkin, 34, has been working in San Francisco Unified School District for the past eight years. She begins here in Sonoma on July 1.

Ms. Larkin was born in Santa Rosa and grew up in Marin County. A graduate of Sonoma State University, she has held the role of classroom teacher, Literacy Coach and Assistant Principal.

In her roles as Literacy Coach and Assistant Principal, Ms. Larkin led instructional initiatives, coordinated Special Education for multiple pathways, and partnered with parents and teachers to create an authentic and rigorous learning environment for all students.

Announcing the hire, the SVUSD said Larkin values a strong school culture and collaborative environment with parents, students, and staff. She hopes to build strong partnerships with all families and teachers to create a welcoming and inclusive community for all.

Among her accomplishments, Ms. Larkin led efforts in writing a grant for her current elementary school, resulting in an award of $200,000 for the school to redesign classroom learning environments for the 21st century. The grant also included creating classrooms that were responsive for students with special needs.

She created teams at her school site to develop multi-tiered systems of support for students with an emphasis on Restorative Practices. Ms. Larkin has also promoted the use of school data to identify needs of students.

Ms. Larkin is well-versed in supporting English Language Development of students, specifically in strategies on how English Learners obtain proficiency levels towards reclassification.

She is basic conversational in Spanish, loves spending time with her two young boys, exploring the beautiful Bay Area. She enjoys hiking, cycling, and spending time with friends.

Ms. Larkin will officially start July 1, but will be present at Prestwood as much as possible beforehand to familiarize herself with the community and to work alongside Principal Sutter to assure a smooth leadership transition.