Conversation with a doctor: joint pain

Posted on May 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“New Approaches For Treating Joint Pain” is the topic Sonoma Valley Hospital’s “Conversation With A Doctor”session.

On June 4, orthopedic surgeon Michael Brown, MD, will discuss new surgical and non-surgical treatments for joint pain at the hospital.

One new approach, Lipogems. is an advanced non-surgical treatment that supports the healing process for joint conditions, including injuries and osteoarthritis (the type of arthritis caused by wear and tear in tissue between joints). It does so through a simple and quick procedure using the natural reparative properties of a person’s own adipose (fat) tissue, to promote healing throughout the body.

“Lipogems provides a natural alternative for many patients, including those who don’t qualify for major surgery or are looking for treatment alternatives before surgery,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown will also discuss ConforMIS, a patient-specific knee replacement which uses technology to convert a CT scan of the knee into a 3D model, creating a customized implant made just for that knee. According to Dr. Brown, the ConforMIS knee, because of its individualized fit, offers a number of benefits compared with standard implants.

Dr. Brown will also answer questions about joint pain treatment and joint replacement alternatives.

The talk will be held on Tuesday, June 4 in the Hospital’s Basement Conference Room, from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm. The session is free, but space is limited and RSVPs are encouraged.

To reserve a place, please contact Celia Kruse de la Rosa at 707.935.5257 or by email to [email protected].