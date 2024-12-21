Hilary Campbell is a New Yorker magazine cartoonist who just happened to grow up in Sonoma. Her work now appears regularly in the Sonoma Valley Sun.
“One of these years I’ll have money to buy you someone else’s art”
More from Cartoons by HilaryMore posts in Cartoons by Hilary »
- Cartoon by Hilary: “My mother always said, Why buy ornaments when you have jewelry?”
- Cartoon by Hillary: “Finally We Do Thanksgiving…My Way”
- Cartoons by Hilary
- “Now you two go start building the sand castle while your Aunt Stacey contemplates if she ever wants kids.”“Now you two go start building the sand castle while your Aunt Stacey contemplates if she ever wants kids.”
Be First to Comment