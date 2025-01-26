Building on Legacies

Working on many projects over my 12 years in office, I have been reminded of the legacies of the Supervisors before me. Ig Vella, Janet Nicholas, Michael Cale, and Valerie Brown have all left their imprints in the planning of the Valley. Their legacies include the widening of Highway 12; development of partial bike lanes on Arnold Drive; the roundabout at the Hanna Center.

True to my values, I hope I have left my imprint as well, notably in the planning and renovations of our parks all over the district. That especially includes Maxwell Farms, Larson Park and the Southeast Greenway in Santa Rosa. Other legacy imprints I’m proud of include the Ag + Open Space preserved lands, bike lanes and paths, protective tree ordinances, formation and support of the Municipal Advisory Councils and Sonoma Valley Community Advisory Council. Then there are the years of planning for Highway 37, preservation and wise development of lands around the Bay, as rising tides threaten the shoreline. Then (finally) there’s the nearly-completed roundabout at 116/121; planning for a future roundabout at 8th Street East and Fremont Drive; advocating for affordable housing and homeless services, including the Home and Safe Village tiny homes in the Springs; repaving countless roads throughout the district and county, while recognizing that so many other roads need to be repaved.

A County Supervisor Absolutely Depends on Others

As a newly elected Supervisor, I started learning my role with First District Director Pat Gilardi – that was it, my only staff, just the two of us. As I end my 12 years, I thank and recognize the thousands of county employees and Department Heads for their can-do attitude in responding to our numerous requests for services and information for 1st district residents. Most importantly, I recognize the team effort of great members of the Supervisor’s staff over the years; I consider my D1 Team (now numbering four – Arielle, Hannah, Zaira, and Lupe), as well as Karina Garcia, now part of the county Communications Team, as essential to the work and service of a Supervisor. I simply could not have completed what we have accomplished over the years without their teamwork.

The one silver lining of the COVID pandemic is that it allowed us to improve flexibility, response times, and communication with community members. Instead of requiring me to drive to meetings throughout the county and region, I could participate virtually in regional meetings and meet with constituents easily and frequently.

Working as a Supervisor During our Crises

The COVID pandemic challenged all of us in extreme ways. We rose to the challenges with the key help of Field Representative Karina Garcia who brought her special communications skills to Facebook Live via the Charla Comunitaria. That allowed us to provide education about COVID in Spanish to many families challenged to learn about desperately-needed services.

The fires over the past seven years ravaged our hillsides, destroyed homes, took the lives of too many, and left a trail of physical and emotional devastation. Community members responded with rescue shelter for people, pets and livestock, clothing, food, emotional solace, even gift cards. All of our elected officials, with staff in our health centers and hospitals, worked together to meet with our neighbors over the next years to provide solace, grief counseling, encouragement, information on debris cleanup, insurance coverage, rebuilding, and more.

Over the years the D1 Team met with neighborhood captains at the Kenwood Depot after the 2017 Sonoma Complex fires, and virtually after the 2020 Glass Fire. And I met with elected officials from all over the nation – who were dealing with hurricanes, tornadoes and mega fires – to offer advice and encouragement.

Passing the Torch to Supervisor Hermosillo

I wish new Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo great success in completing the efforts I started. We need patience and determination as she works with the County and community over the next years on these and other projects.

Bike Lanes/Bike Paths: Completion of the Arnold Drive bike lanes in 2025 (10 years in process); the Sonoma-Schellville bike path (30 years in process) and the Sonoma Valley multi-use path (10 years in process so far).

Regional Parks: Completion of the Larson Park renovations in 2025; the second phase of Maxwell Farms renovations; development of the Southeast Greenway in Santa Rosa; opening Calabazas Creek Regional Park in Glen Ellen, and Mark West Regional Park and Open Space Preserve near Santa Rosa; and park improvements in Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

Infrastructure: Completion of roundabouts at 116/121 in 2025 and the future 8th Street East and Highway 12/Highway 37 interim project; replacement of Watmaugh Bridge (15+ years in planning); lighted pedestrian crosswalks on Highway 12 in the Springs in 2025, and redevelopment of the Donald Street Gap (making it safer for pedestrians walking across that short segment of road neglected in the Highway 12 widening.

Pavement Preservation Program: Repaving the 150-plus segments of District roads in desperate need of repaving.

Springs Specific Plan: This effort has been 10 years in process and may finally come forward for approval in 2025.

East Sonoma County Services Center: Expansion of County services offered at the Grove Street center.

EIFD , the Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District: Formation of the district in collaboration with the City of Sonoma using property taxes to plan and finance critical infrastructure in Sonoma Valley.

Springs Community Plaza: Funding is still allocated for a beautiful new community plaza, replacing the temporary plaza constructed by the Springs MAC Ad Hoc, community members and landscape architect Ron Wellander. It will take all the creative efforts of Supervisor Hermosillo to unlock the silos of the county to make this happen.

Wishing you all a very happy new year in 2025

It has been a rewarding 12 years serving as 1st District Supervisor. My team and I thank our media friends throughout the Valley and beyond for carrying our message to the community for the past 12 years. We need to continue to support local journalism.