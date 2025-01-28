Thanks Supervisor Gorin, but…

After reading through all of these accomplishments that supervisor Gorin has so proudly laid claim to, indeed, it’s hard not to express my appreciation for her commitment in following through on these much needed deficiencies within our community. Thank you Susan for your years of service representing our district. Tho it would be unfair to single out supervisor Gorin, I can’t help but point out that there are huge issues that still plague our district, one of major consequences, that supervisor Gorin has skillfully avoided without any recognition.

The Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) at Eldridge/Glen Ellen is an issue that has been raging on for nearly 8 years. Perhaps supervisor Gorin is too embarrassed to address it. After 3 1/2 years and $3 million ponied up by the State and literally thousands of hours of community input, the Board of Supervisors together with the Permit Sonoma could not put together a viable plan, one that represents what their constituents have so clearly expressed. It’s no wonder that our community has taken it upon itself thru law suits and community activism to reject the ludicrous Eldridge Renewal plan by Rogal/Grupe and again offer the community’s vision of a realistic plan. After all… we were told from the very beginning that this plan would be a “community drive process”. Well, we’re growing tired of being ignored.

So, I hope that the county and the state and the developers they are courting are paying close attention, because this community is focused and determined and we’re not going away anytime soon. Just a heads-up…

Gregg Montgomery

Sonoma