Want to Get Paid to Get Wet? Sonoma Water Is Hiring Fish and Wildlife Technicians

Sonoma Water, the County of Sonoma Water Agency, is in the process of recruiting multiple temporary, extra-help Fish and Wildlife Technicians. Starting pay will be $31.99/hour. Typical shifts are from Monday through Friday, with some weekend work required. Most work occurs outdoors beginning in April and May and continues through late fall.

Typical responsibilities include:

– Monitoring fisheries using methods such as downstream migrant trapping, electrofishing, snorkeling, spawner surveys, and video monitoring

Sandbar surveying and pinniped monitoring to assist estuary management

– Conducting physical habitat, geomorphic, and hydrologic monitoring using field survey tools, flow meters, and drones

– Water quality and algae monitoring

– Performing restoration tasks such as planting and site maintenance

Learn more and apply: sonomawater.org/current-job-openings