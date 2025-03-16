Larry Murphy Honored with Bridge Naming Dedication

A break in the inclement weather offered the opportunity to unveil a plaque at the newly named Larry Murphy Bridge on France Street near Broadway on March 14th.

Vice-Mayor Ron Wellander presiding, a small crowd applauded and cheered as the plaque was revealed. Murphy served on the Sonoma City Council for two terms, and twice served as Mayor. He then went on to own and run a bar and restaurant on the Plaza, aptly named by him Murphy’s Irish Pub.

Larry was an art teacher, golfer and active member of the community, and was well loved by many.