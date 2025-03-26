Wake UP Sonoma Presents A Community Event: Strengthening Community – A Time to Gather

Sunday May 18, 2025

5:30 – 8:30 pm at Sonoma Cheese Factory in Downtown Sonoma on the Plaza

Wake UP Sonoma invites the community to an exciting celebration of local wines, art, food, and music, designed to unite and strengthen our community and celebrate the richness of Sonoma Valley’s resilience and relationships. The roots of this community are strong, and whenever we gather, we build on that foundation, supporting Wake UP Sonoma’s vision: To foster a vibrant, just, respectful and welcoming community in Sonoma Valley with an unwavering commitment to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, and the preservation of our democracy.

The excitement in Sonoma is palpable as new owners Chris Fanini and Anidel Hospitality restore Sonoma Cheese Factory, a cherished landmark. Since taking over from the previous owners, LeFever/Mattson, their vision has been clear: to create an inclusive community hub—a welcoming gathering place for people from all walks of life. What was once a site of protest has now become a symbol for restoration and community. The historic building will soon host the Wake UP Sonoma Fundraiser, marking a new chapter in its storied legacy.

The Sonoma Cheese Factory has donated their venue, and will feature its iconic shop’s delicacies, including cheeses, meats, sliders, veggies, and other tasty treats. Curated wines and beers will be offered against a backdrop of music and dancing. Tickets include two drinks, with additional tickets available for purchase. Local wineries will pour their wines and talk about their vintages. Specially curated Beers will also be provided by the Venue as part of the ticket purchase.

Wines have been donated by the following wineries, Winery Sixteen 600, Fulcrom Wines, Darling Wines, and Stereophonic Wines so far. Some of these wineries are also donating wine for the auction.

Music will be provided by The Vybe Society, a jazz and funk band based in the Bay Area, who provide musicians throughout Northern California. The well-known Vybe Society founder Thomas “Tasche” Cryer II is a vocalist and musician who has recorded, performed, and toured with major label artists such as Tony!Toni! Toné!, Cee Lo Green, Sheila E, Backstreet Boys, En Vogue, Lauryn Hill, and many others. To learn more about them, visit their website and you can get a taste of their music here – http://www.vybesocietyentertainment.com/

Wine and Art Auction

In highlighting the richness of our community, art pieces have been donated by several locally known and loved artists. Nora Russo, a multi-dimensional artist, is helping to curate the show. . To date artists that are contributing to the auction are: Wendy Westerbeke, Nora Russo, Austen Zombres, (locally raised who now does recycling art in SF), Treasure artist Gail Manfre, Collage artist Lauren Brenner, local photo historian Michael Acker and many more. All art can be viewed ahead of the event on the auction site “Give Butter” and will be available to bid auction items on May 1st by using this link. Strengthening CommUNITY. Well known auctioneer Rick Love will be the emcee for the auction onsite and the event.

The event is to raise funds to support Wake UP Sonoma’s ongoing efforts towards that vision and in creating an atmosphere of solidarity, joy, and hopefulness towards the future.