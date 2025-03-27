Sonoma Planning Commission to Review Its 2025 Workplan

At a special meeting of Sonoma’s Planning Commission tonight at 6 p.m. in the City Council Meeting Room, the commission’s workplan for the coming year will be reviewed. Taking its cue from the City Council’s 2025 Goals, the Commission will allocate its time and resources of staff to helping to fulfil the council goals, while also conducting its customary review of project applications.

At the top of City Council goals is the creation of Affordable Housing, and the Commission will also be reviewing the progress the city is, or is not, making in accordance with its Housing Element of the General Plan. This discussion is scheduled towards the end of the agenda. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.