Announcement of School District Board Vacancy and Procedure for Application 

The following letter has been released to the public:
April 11, 2025
To the Sonoma Valley USD Community:
As announced on March 13, 2025, a vacancy was created on the Board of Trustees of the Sonoma Valley
Unified School District due to the resignation of the board member representing Trustee Area 2.
The Board member vacancy will be filled by Board appointment. Beginning today and ending at 4:30 pm
on April 18, 2025, the Board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Please click here for a copy
of the application. If you are interested in the position, you must reside in Trustee Area 2 in Sonoma
Valley. To see a map of the Trustee Area boundaries please click here.
On April 22, 2025, the Board anticipates meeting in an open session public meeting at 6:30 pm at the
District Office, 17850 Railroad Avenue, Sonoma CA 95476, to review all applications and to interview the
candidates. Candidates should make themselves available for this meeting. The Board’s appointment of
the candidate to fill this position will take place at the April 22nd Special Board Meeting after discussion of
candidates.
Applications will be accepted at the District Office, beginning April 11, 2025. To be considered as a
candidate, the application must be received in the District Office by 4:30 pm on April 18, 2025. Any
application received after 4:30 pm on April 18, 2025 will not be accepted.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Superintendent’s Office at
707-935-4246 or mquinonez@sonomaschools.org.
Sincerely,
Board of Trustees
Sonoma Valley Unified School District
