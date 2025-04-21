Springs Evacuation Exercise Scheduled for May 3

The County of Sonoma will hold a critical evacuation exercise in the Springs in Sonoma Valley on May 3. This event is designed to help community members practice safe evacuation procedures, familiarize themselves with evacuation routes and ensure they are prepared for future emergencies.

Upcoming Evacuation Exercise

Date: Saturday, May 3

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: The Springs in Sonoma Valley

Who Should Participate: Community members living in the area

Why Participate?

This exercise aims to:

Help community members become familiar with the evacuation process.

Provide a safe, guided evacuation practice.

Test the SoCo Alert system in notifying residents.

Encourage community preparedness for emergency situations.

How to Register

Register here »

Registration is required to receive the official SoCo Alert notification for the exercise and to participate fully. Your contact information will only be used for this community exercise. Registration closes on Wednesday, April 30. Sign up today!

Evacuation Exercise Details

SoCo Alert Notification: Registered participants will receive an alert on their phones, signaling the start of the evacuation exercise. You must register for the exercise to receive the alert. Hi-Lo Siren Activation: Public safety agencies will sound the Hi-Lo siren to simulate Hi-Lo sirens used in an actual evacuation. Evacuation Route: Participants will evacuate to the assembly point. Assembly Point: Altimira Middle School at 17805 Arnold Drive in Sonoma, near the round about. Debrief & Community Engagement: Upon arrival, participants can debrief, fill out a quick survey and engage with community preparedness partners.

Event Map & Sequence

Familiarize yourself with the maps below, which outline the exercise area, evacuation routes and the assembly point. We recommend printing the maps for reference on the day of the exercise.

Zone 1

View full size »

Zone 1.1

View full size »



Zone 2

View full size »



Important Considerations

Pets : While pets are not allowed at the assembly point, we encourage participants to practice gathering essential pet items as part of their evacuation preparation. For more information see Halter Project »

: While pets are not allowed at the assembly point, we encourage participants to practice gathering essential pet items as part of their evacuation preparation. For more information see Timing : Participants should take this exercise seriously and evacuate promptly when signaled.

: Participants should take this exercise seriously and evacuate promptly when signaled. Parking & Assistance: Look for signs at the Altimira Middle School directing you where to park.

For questions, please contact:

Andrea Strongman at andrea.strongman@sonoma-county.org

Prepare now to stay safe in the future! Sign up for SoCo Alert to receive real-time emergency notifications.