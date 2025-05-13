Praxis Zoom Event: David Hinkley, Founding Member of Amnesty International USA

FRIDAY, MAY 23 at 4:00 pm (Pacific) on Zoom

DAVID HINKLEY

Worldwide Movement for Human Rights

David Hinkley is a founding member of Amnesty International USA as well as a board member. He has lectured on Human Rights at more than 30 universities in North America and has written a book, Stories of Solidarity and Struggle, on his experiences of activism in the worldwide movement for Human Rights. Hinkley worked to abolish the death penalty in the US, to defend indigenous peoples’ rights in the US, Central and South America, and to free prisoners of conscience in South Korea, Indonesia, Chile, Sudan, and South Africa. Having been an activist for more than 50 years, our discussion will explore some of the methods and strategies that have defined his work. From thrilling victories to tragic defeats, the lessons learned can be a benefit to all activists today.

Tickets: $15 for Praxis Members ($20 others) – To Register: www.praxispeace.org