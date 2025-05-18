Draft EIR and Initial Study for Montaldo Apartments Project Now Available for Public Review

The City of Sonoma has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Initial Study for the proposed Montaldo Apartments project, located at 19320 Sonoma Highway. The public is invited to review and comment on the document during the 45-day comment period from May 12 – June 25, 2025.

About the Project

The Montaldo Apartments proposal includes:

50 apartment units in a mix of two- and three-story buildings

25% affordable housing, including units for extremely low-, very low-, and low-income households

89 parking spaces (garage, carport, and surface parking)

28,000+ square feet of landscaping and bio-retention areas

Preservation of a large valley oak tree visible from Highway 12

Demolition of an existing structure determined eligible for the California Register of Historic Places

How to Review and Comment

The Draft EIR and Initial Study are available online at: https://www.sonomacity.org/documents/draft-eir-montaldo-project/

Hard copies are available for reference, beginning May 9th, at:

City Hall – No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma

– No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma Sonoma Valley Regional Library – 755 W Napa Street

Written comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on June 25, 2025. Comments may be sent by mail or email to:

Diane Levine, Associate Planner

City of Sonoma, Planning Division

No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476

publiccomment@sonomacity.org

All substantive comments will be addressed in the Final EIR, anticipated in summer 2025 before any project decisions are made.