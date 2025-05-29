Sonoma County District Attorney Releases ‘Report to The People’

2024-25 Annual Report (PDF, 20 MB)

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez released her administration’s first-ever Report to the People, a comprehensive review of the achievements, initiatives, and community partnerships that defined her office’s work in 2024. The report reflects DA Rodriguez’s commitment to transparency, public service, and smart justice, and is now available to the public and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“This report represents not just the accomplishments of the District Attorney’s Office, but the collective dedication of a team of professionals who care deeply about justice, safety, and compassion,” said District Attorney Rodriguez. “Our work in 2024 demonstrates how a collaborative, people-first approach can make real change.”

2024 Highlights from the DA’s Office Include:

Criminal Prosecution with Purpose: Vigorous prosecution of violent crime, human trafficking, narcotics sales, and organized retail theft, with a focus on community impact and coordinated investigations.

Championing Victims’ Rights: Expansion of services through the Victim Services Division and the Family Justice Center, offering trauma-informed care and holistic support to thousands of victims and survivors.

Labor Justice and Economic Integrity: Aggressive pursuit of wage theft cases and labor exploitation, affirming the office's commitment to protecting the rights of Sonoma County's workforce.

Aggressive pursuit of wage theft cases and labor exploitation, affirming the office’s commitment to protecting the rights of Sonoma County’s workforce. Environmental and Consumer Protection: Enforcement actions that held violators accountable for environmental harm and consumer fraud, reinforcing public trust in fair business practices and sustainability.

Elder Protection: Targeted prosecution and prevention efforts to combat financial and physical abuse against vulnerable senior residents.

DA Rodriguez emphasized the indispensable role of the District Attorney Bureau of Investigations, whose skilled investigators collaborated with local, state, and federal partners to pursue complex cases and support every division of the office.

Beyond prosecution, the office also reinforced its commitment to restorative justice and rehabilitation. In 2024, DA Rodriguez’s team continued strong support for Sonoma County’s specialty courts, including:

Veterans Treatment Court, which helps veterans access mental health care, housing, and rehabilitation services;

A.C.T. Court (Forensic Assertive Community Treatment), offering intensive treatment and support for individuals with serious mental illness involved in the justice system.

“Our work is rooted in a team approach—one that recognizes that justice must be both firm and fair,” Rodriguez said. “Whether it’s helping a victim find safety, holding polluters accountable, or supporting a struggling veteran through treatment, we’re focused on solutions that heal and protect.”

The Report to the People is more than a document—it’s a reflection of our values, our progress, and our shared vision for a safer, healthier Sonoma County. Download our 2024-25 Annual Report (PDF, 20 MB).