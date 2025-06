Small Vineyard Fire Doused Near Glen Ellen

Firefighters quickly tamped down a small vineyard fire near Glen Ellen adjacent to the entrance to Sonoma Botanical Garden. Grasses dried after a wet rainy season offer plenty of fuel for fires, and weed management and control are essential as the weather heats up. The cause of the small fire is unknown, but landowners are urged to be careful; the proper use of mechanical equipment in removal of drying grasses is advised.

