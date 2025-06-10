Montini Preserve to Undergo Prescribed Burn to Protect Homes, Habitat, and Hillside Health

A coalition of local agencies, including the Sonoma Valley Fire District, Sonoma Ecology Center, Sonoma Resource Conservation District, the City of Sonoma and CAL FIRE, is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn on approximately 20 acres of the Montini Open Space Preserve during the week of June 23, 2025. The exact date will depend on the weather and site conditions to ensure a safe and effective operation.

This carefully planned prescribed burn is part of a proactive strategy to reduce wildfire risk in a Very High Fire Severity Zone that borders the City of Sonoma and nearby neighborhoods. In addition to reducing hazardous vegetation (fuel loads), the burn will support long-term ecological goals, including managing invasive species such as yellow star-thistle, medusahead, Italian thistle, and ripgut brome, protecting native trees and plants, and promoting healthy grasslands.

“This prescribed burn not only helps safeguard our community during this fire season—it’s part of a long-term commitment to ecological stewardship and wildfire resilience,” said Richard Dale, Executive Director, Sonoma Ecology Center.

Fire officials also emphasize that prescribed fire is a vital tool in the broader effort to protect Sonoma Valley’s communities.

“This is a responsible step toward building a more fire-resilient landscape,” said Sonoma Valley Fire District Chief Steve Akre. “Our goal is to eventually conduct similar operations across wildlands and open spaces throughout Sonoma Valley—including in the Springs area—to help protect the Valley as a whole.”

Prescribed fire is a time-tested land management tool. While it may be a relatively new practice near urban areas like Sonoma, it’s increasingly used across California to restore natural ecosystems and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

“While this type of operation may be new for our City, bringing back ‘good fire’ to our wildlands and open spaces is both environmentally and socially responsible,” said Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas. “We recognize that residents who have experienced wildfires may feel anxious about any fire nearby, but this carefully planned, ‘low and slow’ burn is the opposite of a wildfire—it’s a proven strategy to help prevent one.”

The burn will be led by the Sonoma Valley Fire District with support from partner agencies. Fire personnel will remain on site overnight to ensure safety. The burn is expected to last about five hours, but visible smoke, flames, glowing embers, and a post-burn blackened landscape may be seen during and after the operation—this is normal and expected.

“We also know that seeing a familiar landscape after a fire can be disheartening at first,” said Dale. “We’re installing temporary signage at the site to help our community understand the ‘why,’ the ecological and safety benefits of prescribed fire, and to see up close how a beneficial fire works in the landscape.”

The burn will appear on the Watch Duty app, marked with a green flame icon labeled “Rx.” However, Watch Duty does not send push notifications for prescribed burns, so residents are encouraged to check the app manually for updates. Sonoma Ecology Center will provide real-time updates on its website, sonomaecologycenter.org/montini-open-space-preserve/, and social media.

While smoke impacts are expected to be minimal, those with respiratory sensitivities are encouraged to take precautions to limit exposure during and shortly after the burn.

In addition to community-scale efforts like prescribed fire, residents play an important role in wildfire risk reduction by managing vegetation on their own properties. The Sonoma Valley Fire District encourages homeowners to:

Avoid mowing or using gas-powered tools during the hottest part of the day or when it’s windy.

Maintain defensible space around homes by removing dead plants and limbs.

Trim grasses and weeds early in the season before they dry out.

Avoid parking vehicles in tall grass.

For more vegetation management tips and guidelines, visit www.sonomavalleyfire.org.

For additional information and updates about the prescribed burn at the Montini Preserve, please visit sonomaecologycenter.org/montini-open-space-preserve/.

About the Montini Open Space Preserve

The Montini Open Space Preserve is a 98-acre natural area located on the western hillside above the City of Sonoma. Acquired by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space and transferred to the City in 2014, the preserve fulfills a decades-long community vision for a protected hillside backdrop and offers sweeping views of Sonoma Valley, San Pablo Bay, and San Francisco. Its oak woodlands, seasonal streams, wildflowers, and grasslands provide important habitat for native species.

The preserve is co-managed by the City of Sonoma and Sonoma Ecology Center, which leads restoration work, trail maintenance, and outdoor education for youth. Visitors can access Montini’s looped trails from trailheads at 4th Street West and Haraszthy Drive or from the Field of Dreams park on 1st Street West. The trails are open daily from dawn to dusk.