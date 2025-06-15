Praxis Presents Workers’ Rights Speaker Debbie Goldman on Zoom June 20

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 at 4:00 pm (Pacific) Zoom

DEBBIE GOLDMAN

Workers’ Rights and Good Jobs in the Digital Age

Debbie Goldman is a nationally respected labor strategist and policy expert with nearly three decades of experience at the Communications Workers of America (CWA), where she served as Research Director and Telecommunications Policy Director. She is the author of “Disconnected: Call Center Workers’ Fight for Good Jobs in the Digital Age,” which examines how digital surveillance, outsourcing and corporate restructuring have reshaped labor conditions. She provides insights into the NJ Transit Strike, Starbucks Worker Walkouts, the SAG-Aftra Video Game Strike, the Nurses at Long Beach Medical Center, and more. Debbie Goldman offers a rare combination of historical depth and insider strategy. She holds a BA from Radcliffe, a Masters from Stanford University, and a PhD from the University of Maryland, earned at the age of 69.

$15 for Praxis members ($20 others) at www.praxispeace.org