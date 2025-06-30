Praxis Zoom Event: Visionary Activist Caroline Casey

On FRIDAY, JULY 11 at 4:00 pm on zoom, Praxis Peace Institute will present CAROLINE CASEY, who will speak about being a Citizen Trickster: Rising to the Occasion Within Us All

Caroline Casey is the host-creator of the Visionary Activist Show on Pacifica Radio (KPFA in the Bay Area) and a masterful weaver of contexts, expert on symbolism, and brilliant interpreter of myths that capture or inspire a culture.

Tickets are $20, %15 for Praxis members.

Details and Registration can be found at: www.praxispeace.org