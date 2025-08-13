Hilary Campbell is a New Yorker Magazine cartoonist who just happens to have been born and raised in Sonoma. You can see more of her work at cartoonsbyhilary.substack.com.
Cartoon by Hilary: “Airport Birds”
More from Cartoons by HilaryMore posts in Cartoons by Hilary »
- Cartoon By Hilary: “Ladies this is going to be the greatest panel on female empowerment that ever was.”Cartoon By Hilary: “Ladies this is going to be the greatest panel on female empowerment that ever was.”
- Cartoon by Hilary
- Cartoon by Hilary: “I’m a good boy”
- Cartoon by Hilary: “”And then, suddenly, it was 3 P.M., and she hadn’t really gotten anything done.”Cartoon by Hilary: “”And then, suddenly, it was 3 P.M., and she hadn’t really gotten anything done.”
More from NewsMore posts in News »
- Self-Check Out…A Growing Trend Spurs New Legislation
- Unanswered Questions About Big Decisions at Sonoma Valley Unified School District
- City Launches Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program and Online Reporting Form
- Valley of the Moon Garden Club Speaker Ron Wellander 8/14 – A Common Thread: A Love for the LandscapeValley of the Moon Garden Club Speaker Ron Wellander 8/14 – A Common Thread: A Love for the Landscape
Be First to Comment