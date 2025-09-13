Sonoma City Council to Discuss Allowing a Second Cannabis Dispensary in Town

Faced with continuous calls for a second cannabis dispensary to be allowed to make an application to the city by Cannabis Enthusiasts, the City Council will discuss the topic at its next meeting on September 17, 2025.

Per the staff report in the agenda for the meeting:

In June 2019, the City Council adopted two ordinances, Ordinance # 3-2019 and # 4-2019, that permit and regulate future commercial cannabis businesses that wish to operate in the city. The Council authorized one retail business, one non-storefront retail business, one manufacturing business and one testing lab in the city. On December 16, 2019, the City Council adopted resolutions approving “Administrative Regulations” and “Application Procedures and Guidelines,” “Commercial Cannabis Fees” and “Background Checks” to allow one retail commercial cannabis storefront business and one non-storefront retail commercial cannabis business.

The City issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on January 3, 2020, and received ten proposals, from which SPARC was selected to move forward to open and operate a retail cannabis dispensary in Sonoma. SPARC received a Use Permit to operate a retail dispensary on October 5, 2020.

On April 19, 2021, the City Council adopted Ordinance # 5-2021 to allow the possibility for a second retail storefront commercial cannabis business to operate in the city. On November 17, 2021, the City Council reviewed and adopted two resolutions, Resolution # 81-2021 updating the RFP and Administrative Regulations and the Application Procedures and Resolution # 82-2021 updating fees for the RFP process, both of which are attached to this report. On April 19, 2023, the City Council considered an item to allow the opportunity for a second retail storefront commercial cannabis dispensary to operate within the City and to direct staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP). At that meeting, no action was taken and no RFP was issued. Council directed staff to revisit the ordinance and bring the matter back at a future meeting.

Analysis:

California remains the largest legal cannabis market in the U.S., but recent state data and industry reporting show that the taxable retail sales and statewide retail revenues have declined from their peaks and wholesale prices have fallen. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s market outlook (2024/early-2025) reports falling retail-dollar sales even while licensed production and unit volumes increased. Opening a second storefront cannabis retailer would increase residents’ options when purchasing cannabis and cannabis products. However, statewide sales have declined in recent quarters and the illicit market still dominates a large share of consumption.

Opening a second storefront in a stagnant or falling market raises the risk of store failure or limited net tax gain. A second licensed retail outlet may primarily re-allocate existing licensed-store sales, producing only modest net city revenue unless it meaningfully expands the legal market or draws external customers to the City. Due to the fact that only one dispensary is currently operating in the City limits, financial details on a specific business are not public.

To evaluate potential revenue to the City, numbers were pulled using state averages to provide some context on potential revenue from a new dispensary based on different assumptions concerning an increase in customers as shown below.

Assumptions: