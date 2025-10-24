Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Hand and Physical Therapy Clinic Expanded

Lead Physical Therapist of SV Hospital’s Hand and Physical Therapy Clinic, Marek Grzybowski, cut the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors to open the clinic’s expanded wing. SVH Foundation Executive Director Leslie Antonelli Petersen welcomed the guests, therapists and doctors to the Grand Opening on the afternoon of August 16. Located at 19312 Sonoma Highway, the clinic has been almost doubled in size by the 3500 sq ft expansion.

Petersen gratefully acknowledged the ambassador donors whose generosity made possible this expansion, and extolled the skill and dedication of the therapists, stating that they now had a facility worthy of their work. “This project truly embodies the spirit of Sonoma Valley Hospital—community-powered care that’s personal, accessible, and rooted right here at home.” She concluded, “Together, we’ve built more than a clinic; we’ve strengthened the future of rehabilitative care in our valley.”

SV Hospital’s Chief Ancillary Officer Dawn Kuwahara introduced all the Clinic’s therapists. She also highlighted the new services which the expansion makes possible: an expanded pediatric area, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation and fall prevention. She also, we have lots of new equipment including the Solo Step. It is an overhead track and harness fall prevention system designed to protect patients from falling during Rehab. We can hardly wait to use it.”

Last to speak at the event was Christopher Gallo, Director of Rehabilitation Services. He expressed his warm appreciation for the new facility, ending his remarks with the thought that all those whose contributions helped make it possible can be grateful to the people in their past “who instilled in you the grace of charity.”