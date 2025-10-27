Sonoma Sun Cartoonist Hilary Campbell’s Book Signing Draws a Crowd

Friends, family and fans showed up at Roche Winery Tasting Room on East Spain Street on this past Sunday to have books signed by Hilary Campbell, whose cartoons appear in each edition of the Sonoma Valley Sun newspaper as well as the New Yorker magazine.

As noted on the back cover of her new graphic memoir, The Joy of Snacking, “From standup comedian, New Yorker cartoonist, dancer, and author of MURDER BOOK, Sonoma local Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, comes this fresh comic memoir about being a snacker in a world of foodies.

With equal parts humor and unflinching honesty, Hilary traces her life story through food from her childhood as the ultimate picky eater, her teenage and young adult years of disordered eating, and finally learning to love herself again as an adult. Punctuated with ridiculous (but very real! and important!) snack recipes like “a baggie of trail mix” and “burnt toast.”

Campbell captures the reality of growing up in a woman’s body in the ’90s and ’00s and show it shaped her life in work, friendship and dating. Especially dating. These hilarious stories of family, romance and belonging prove that if food can isolate us, it also has the power to connect us to what matters most. Aren’t we all seeking love, self-acceptance and a good snack to get through it?”