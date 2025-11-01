City Council to Hold Study Session on Mobilehome Park Closure and Conversion Ordinance

The Sonoma City Council will hold a study session on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at their regular meeting to review the City’s existing rules for mobile home park closures and conversions and discuss recent changes in state law affecting these processes.

The discussion will focus on Sonoma Municipal Code Chapter 9.82, which outlines the procedures and requirements when a property owner proposes to close or convert a mobilehome park to another use. The study session will also cover updates required under Assembly Bill 2782 (2020) and Senate Bill 610 (2025). Together, these laws expand the protections for mobilehome park residents and require local governments to update their ordinances to reflect new standards related to relocation assistance, notice periods, and findings about affordable housing impacts.

Sonoma is home to three mobilehome parks—Moon Valley, Pueblo Serena, and Sonoma Oaks—which provide more than 450 units of affordable housing for local residents.

City staff will present an overview of existing regulations and the updates needed to ensure compliance with state law. No formal action will be taken at this meeting. A second study session is planned for December 5, 2025, when the Council will be asked to provide policy direction on optional provisions allowed under state law. Based on that direction, staff will prepare a draft ordinance for Council consideration in early 2026.

Community members, mobile home park residents, and park owners are encouraged to attend and participate. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 177 First Street West, and will be available to view live on the City’s CivicWeb Portal, YouTube channel, and Comcast Channel 27.

For more information, view the November 5, 2025, agenda report on the City’s website.