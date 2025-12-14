Napa Street Hotel Requests Permit Extension to January 2027

The applicant provided a letter with the following information to highlight their efforts to move the project forward.

The project was initially applied for in 2012 and upon approval by Planning Commission in 2023 and amended by the City Council in January 2024, the developers were faced with a post-pandemic industry, which limited the available investments that could be made to achieve the project goals.

Additional time was needed to locate a hotel brand that would be interested in the project and over 50 site walks were conducted to determine the best fit.

A feasibility study was also conducted to demonstrate the economic benefits of completing the project at the proposed site. The applicant is confident that they have identified an interested party that would like to complete the project and are now reviewing the necessary financing obligations for construction.

Due to the level of work required to complete the project and initial steps taken by the applicant to locate a interested party and begin the Lot Line Adjustment, city planning staff believes the applicant has provided enough evidence to extend the duration of the permit for one year. The applicant understands that a building permit will need will need to be issued and construction will need to commence within that one-year period which will expire on January 17, 2027.

The hotel, planned since 2012, would be a major change to the Plaza area. and include the demolition of 13,963 square feet of existing structures for the construction of a 65,606 square foot 62-guestroom hotel, 80-seat restaurant and bar, a spa with six treatment rooms, raised swimming pool veranda, 130 on-site parking spaces (consisting of a 52,110 square foot 113-stall basement parking garage, 9 surface parking spaces, and 8 covered residential parking spaces), and a 21,221 square foot 8-unit residential building.

The permit extension will be considered by the Planning Commission at its regular meeting of December 18, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m.