Sonoma Family Meal Report on Fundraising Is Positive

In an email to the community, Whitney Reuling, Executive Director of Sonoma Family Meal reports progress and gives thanks.

As we close out an incredible year of growth and impact, we want to pause and say thank you.

Because of your generosity, we surpassed our end-of-year fundraising goal, bringing in more than $160,000, well beyond our $125,000 target. This incredible outpouring of support means that more neighbors will have meals on the table, more students will gain skills and jobs, and more families will be met with dignity and care in the year ahead.

Your support ensures that when the need grows, Sonoma Family Meal is there to meet it. Ready to serve nourishing meals. Ready to provide pathways to economic empowerment and stability. Ready to show up for our community when it matters most.

We are stepping into the new year with gratitude and momentum, grounded in the belief that food and opportunity belong to everyone.

Thank you for being part of this work and helping us start the year strong.

With heartfelt thanks,

Whitney Reuling

Executive Director, Sonoma Family Meal