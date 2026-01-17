SVH Interview: Kelley Kaiser President & CEO, Sonoma Valley Hospital

As Kelley settles into her role as President & CEO at Sonoma Valley Hospital, SVH wanted to give our community a chance to learn more about her perspective, her priorities, and what she’s enjoying most so far. Here are a few questions we asked Kelley as she begins her first full year leading SVH:

What has stood out to you most during your first few months at Sonoma Valley Hospital?

What has impressed me most is the culture—there is a genuine passion here, paired with deep expertise. Every day, I see teams who are wholeheartedly committed to delivering exceptional care, and that dedication has been evident from the moment I arrived.

What are you most excited to focus on in 2026 as you continue settling into your role?

I’m excited to update our Strategic Plan so that we have a clear, forward-looking roadmap that aligns with our Mission and Values. This work will help ensure we continue meeting the needs of our community while strengthening our foundation for the future.

How do you see the hospital’s size and scale as an advantage for the community?

As the largest employer in Sonoma and the community’s only hospital, we have both a responsibility and an opportunity to serve in meaningful ways. Our size allows us to stay closely connected to the community while remaining nimble—growing services, responding to needs quickly, and maintaining a personal, high-touch approach to care.

What would you like community members to know about the work happening behind the scenes at the hospital?

We are continuously advancing the level of care available right here at home. Recent investments—such as the ROSA robotic knee system, upgrades to our Stryker navigation technology in the OR, and the addition of our 3T MRI—are expanding our capabilities and ensuring that world-class diagnostics and surgical technologies are available in Sonoma.

What have you enjoyed discovering in Sonoma Valley so far?

The community has been incredibly welcoming. We’ve enjoyed meeting so many new people and exploring the area. From hiking the beautiful local trails to enjoying dinners in the Plaza, we’re truly appreciating everything Sonoma Valley has to offer.