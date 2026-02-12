Board of Supervisors Awards $12.4 Million for Mental Health and Homeless Services

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded $12.4 million to support mental health and homelessness services across the county, the latest in a series of investments funded by Measure O, the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2020.

The approved funding includes $10 million from Measure O and $2.4 million from the state Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program. The 26 awards will help stabilize essential programs facing funding uncertainty while preserving the County’s investments in behavioral health care, crisis services, housing, and care coordination.

“Measure O is making a real difference for our community by helping keep critical services in place for people who need them most,” said Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Even with this funding, the need is far greater than what we can meet, and the budget challenges ahead are significant. Without this voter-approved measure, Sonoma County would be in a far more precarious position.”

The grants were awarded through a competitive Notice of Funding Availability released by the Department of Health Services last August, which drew 52 proposals requesting more than $35.6 million. After eligibility screening, a five-member Community Advisory Panel reviewed and scored 50 proposals based on community need, project design, sustainability, cultural competency and other criteria. County staff then developed final recommendations to ensure geographic and programmatic balance countywide.

The Measure O funding will support a wide range of services, including school-based mental health care, youth and family services, crisis response, culturally affirming behavioral health programs, interim housing, rapid rehousing, and permanent supportive housing. The 18 projects receiving $10 million in Measure O funding include partnerships with community-based organizations, cities, school systems and tribal entities throughout Sonoma County.

“These contributions reflect the strong partnerships between our local governments and the incredible nonprofit providers across Sonoma County,” said Nolan Sullivan, director of the Department of Health Services. “These funds will help sustain vital programs serving our most vulnerable residents – from housing and mental health care to essential social services. A heartfelt thank-you to the voters of Sonoma County for supporting Measure O. Your investment is making a meaningful difference in our community.”

In addition, the Board approved the use of $2.4 million in state funds to support eight housing and homelessness programs aligned with Measure O priorities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, emergency shelter and safe parking programs.

A list of all 26 projects funded by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is available here. Contracts funded through the program will have terms of one to three years, depending on the project and funding source.

Measure O, a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2020, provides dedicated funding for behavioral health and homelessness services in Sonoma County. The 10-year tax measure generates approximately $30 million annually and is restricted to specific uses such as mental health care, crisis services, housing, and care coordination. Annual reports on the use of Measure O funds are available here.