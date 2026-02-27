Permit Sonoma Announces Streamlined Permitting: Expedited & Over-the-Counter Programs

Many common residential projects don’t require a lengthy plan review? Permit Sonoma offers two pathways designed to get you permitted quickly and keep your project moving.

The Expedited Permit Program focuses on complete, clearly prepared residential applications that are limited in scope and ready for streamlined review by our Express Team. Projects such as kitchen and bathroom remodels, decks, generators, small accessory structures, and select grading permits may qualify.

The Over-the-Counter (OTC) Program allows certain permits — including water heaters, re-roofs, electrical panel upgrades, and similar straightforward improvements — to be issued quickly when eligibility criteria are met.

These programs reflect a continued commitment to improving timelines, providing clarity up front, and helping homeowners and contractors keep projects on track. Visit the Permit Sonoma website to review eligibility criteria and submittal requirements before applying.