Student Fight Disrupts Tuesday Night Market

Sonoma Police Department Case #26-245 and #26-246

Press Release- May 6, 2026

Prepared by- Brandon Cutting, Chief of Police

Last night (5/5/26) at 6:15 pm, the Sonoma Police Department started receiving 911 calls regarding a physical fight between juveniles in several locations along the east and north side of the Plaza. These calls were coming in at the same time as the Farmer’s Market that was underway with a band playing music at the amphitheater.

Deputies from Sonoma PD and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as it was reported the physical fight was still in progress. When deputies arrived, they quickly were able to identify the subjects involved in the physical fight and they were separated, four were juvenile females, one an adult female. While deputies were working through what had occurred, several of the females attempted to re-engage one of the others by charging at her. Those subjects were intercepted by a deputy and stopped from being able to cause more violence. When this second encounter occurred, EMS teams from the Sonoma Valley Fire Department were attempting to evaluate injuries on the involved subjects.

The initial fight involved five females, but there were approximately 20 additional juveniles and young adults that were present, many recording with phones, who could be heard verbally encouraging the physical fight. When the second incident occurred in front of the Sonoma Barracks/Visitors Center, the crowd gathered around this incident as well, albeit much quieter than the first situation as deputies and California State Parks were already there.

Two of the juveniles were transported to Sonoma Valley Hospital for further medical evaluation of injuries received during the initial fight between the females.

The adult female was arrested for PC 273d- Inflicting corporal injury on a minor.

One of the juvenile females was arrested/cited for PC 148(a)(1)- Obstructing a peace officer.

Since the incident, the Sonoma Police Department has been provided with several cell phone video views of the altercations that took place prior to our arrival. As we review each of the videos, we are determining if additional charges are warranted against any of the subjects involved.

If you have any information which you feel will be beneficial to our investigation, please contact the Sonoma Police Department by calling 707-996-3602.

We appreciate the community’s concern over the incident as it took place in a very visible way at the first of many 2026 Farmer’s Market events. The City of Sonoma and the Sonoma Police Department are dedicated to making sure the family-friendly nature of the Farmer’s Market maintains a peaceful and fun atmosphere. Sonoma Police will be present at every Farmer’s Market through the season, likely with an increased presence over the coming weeks for safety. Four of the youth involved are students at Sonoma area schools. The School District and appropriate school site administrators were advised of the situation and will continue to work to ensure the campuses remain a safe learning environment for all students.