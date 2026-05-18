Sonoma City Council to Review Development Applications for Three Homes on Shocken Hill

In 2018, the City Council denied an application on appeal for a proposed single-family home at 149 Fourth Street East, along with two other applications for Lots 227 and 228 Brazil Street. A lawsuit arose from that denial and through discussions a Settlement Agreement was entered into between the City and the Applicant, as well as the other petitioners in the lawsuit. The Agreement requires the Applicant to submit new applications for all three properties and the City Council to consider approval at a public hearing rather than the Planning Commission.

Applications have now been submitted, and the council will determine whether or not to approve them

The full agenda for the meeting can be viewed HERE