Walt Williams: To the Class of 2026 – Be Confident.

Your journey has not been without challenges: COVID; 10 years under the dome of political hate and separation; environmental issues; financial issues; balancing technology and screens and living in a society that prioritizes profits over people. But, it’s time to move past all that and prepare for your future, one that is filled with miracles and love and beauty, and all the things that seem so far away but are literally right outside your door. Be confident, in yourself and in your future.

Your nihilism is understandable. You are fed information that is created for one reason – to keep you clicking and watching. This is sinister, perpetuated by tech bros, and politicians in the pocket of those tech bros. It keeps you fearful, unsettled, angry and unsure. But let me be the first to tell you, your future is bright and limited only by what you do. And while it seems like evil is currently steering the boat, good will win because human beings are good, the human spirit is good, and you are good.

There are many things your teachers haven’t taught you. The most important is that every day above ground is a day to celebrate. One day you will no longer be walking this earth and people who think about that every day are much happier. Don’t believe me, go visit a cancer ward and ask anyone how worried they are about their number of TikTok followers.

Your teachers also haven’t taught you that you are in charge and it’s OK to disagree and challenge and push back. But don’t blame your teachers; their job is to teach standards of photosynthesis, not philosophy, and if they have inspired you to go out in the world and learn on your own, then they have done their job. It’s a tough time to be a teacher when facts become opinions and what is right becomes muddled. Be confident in your values, learn for yourself, live without cognitive dissonance.

Your confidence will eventually be rewarded, you will vote out people who do not help humans survive and evolve, technologies that seem beneficial but aren’t, policies that lead to the financial gain of a few to the detriment of the many. Your confidence will create a time when simple pleasures like love and connectedness and creativity trump greed, narcissism and hate.

Also, be confident that you are living in a beautiful world. A world full of incredible nature and amazing people. You do not need a Meta world or a virtual world or a rocket ship to Mars, because you live in the best world imaginable. Get out and find this out for yourself. Then be confident that loving this world is the right world to love. Know that fossil fuels and plastic were once great, but since we’ve now learned that they are killing us, it’s time to put them away like we once did bloodletting and tobacco and lobotomies.

Above all else, be confident that life is beautiful. That you have about 60 years ahead of you to do whatever you want, to be whoever you want, to live however you want. The world is far from perfect, but that’s a good thing; become excited that you can help round the edges, right some of the wrongs, leave it a little better than it is today.

Be confident in yourself and in your future.