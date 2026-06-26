Subject to Conditions: Prescribed burns near Petaluma and Sonoma planned for June 28–29

This Burn is Subject to Change due to Conditions: Prescribed fire and smoke will be visible due to location on top of Sonoma Mountain.

All Hands Ecology plans to conduct prescribed burns totaling 125 acres from June 28–29 as part of a multi-day plan on two private properties on Sonoma Mountain. The burns are part of an ongoing effort to collaboratively steward forest health, improve rangelands, build community resilience, and serve as valuable training for local fire managers. Fire will likely be visible to travelers on Highway 101 near the Petaluma exits. These are permitted burns; please avoid calling 9-1-1 to report smoke and fire in the prescribed area.

June 28, 2026

Triangle G Ranch, 18900 block of Viewcrest Drive, Sonoma

Learn more and see updates: app.watchduty.org/i/51409

June 29, 2026

Mitsui Ranch Preserve, 3100 block of Sonoma Mountain Road, Petaluma

Learn more and see updates: app.watchduty.org/i/51408

For additional information please review the Press Release.