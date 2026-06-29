Recycled Water Expansion Project in Sonoma Valley Update

Planning is moving forward on a major recycled water expansion project in Sonoma Valley. This improvement will help reduce groundwater pumping in critically depleted areas while increasing long-term water supply reliability for local agricultural and irrigation users.

The project includes installation of approximately 2.5 miles of up to 12-inch diameter pipeline, along with associated valves, meters, and storage improvements. Three potential pipeline alignments are currently being evaluated. Once complete, the expansion is expected to offset an estimated 200 to 300 acre-feet per year (AFY) of groundwater pumping. Construction costs are projected to range from $5 million to $10 million.

Strengthening Sustainable Water Supplies

The majority of new recycled water supplies will be available during the winter months, making additional storage and conservation strategies essential to maximize year-round use. Updates to existing user allocations will also help increase availability and make the most efficient use of supplies.

By expanding recycled water use, the project will:

Reduce groundwater demand in critically depleted areas

Lower well pumping electrical costs

Improve water quality for some users compared to existing groundwater sources

Increase water supply resiliency through reliable allocation of available recycled water

Securing Partnerships and Funding

Securing user commitments is a key next step. Outreach is underway to potential recycled water users, with a focus on those who have higher water demand and on-site storage capacity. Template agreements and a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document are being developed to support these discussions. An informational meeting is planned for April, with support from the Sonoma Resource Conservation District (RCD).

Because multiple funding sources will be needed to complete the project, staff are pursuing several potential opportunities, including:

Future Proposition 4 SGMA funding through the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) Water Recycling Program

The Bureau of Reclamation Water SMART Program

Formation of an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District

State Revolving Fund loans

Local assessments

As the project progresses, continued collaboration with landowners, agricultural partners, and community stakeholders will be critical. Expanding recycled water use is a practical, forward-looking step toward protecting Sonoma Valley’s groundwater resources and building long-term water resilience.

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