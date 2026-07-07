Sonoma County Assessment Roll Increases to $131.7 Billion

Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Deva Marie Proto has delivered the 2026-27 assessment roll to the Sonoma County Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector. The net assessment roll has hit an all-time high of $131,753,999,666, which is an increase of 3.73% over last year’s assessment roll amount and reflects the value of all real and business property as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Property tax revenue generated by the assessment roll funds vital institutions, such as public K-12 schools, community colleges, counties, cities, as well as public benefits and services. Approximately 50% of local property tax revenue goes toward public education.

Property owners who feel their assessed value is higher than the market value as of Jan. 1, 2026, are encouraged to file an Application of Change Assessment with the Clerk of the Board by Nov. 30.

Continued progress in reducing the Assessor’s backlog contributed to this year’s increase in roll value. The Assessor’s Office remains committed to fair and accurate assessments by closely monitoring the local real estate market and making any necessary adjustments to assessed values. This roll year, the office has been monitoring and adjusting specific market segments within the county that are experiencing notable changes in market value, such as commercial, agriculture and vineyards.

The 2026-27 assessed value notices are posted on the Assessor’s website at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/assessor. For any questions regarding property tax assessments, please contact the Assessor’s office at (707) 565-1888.